Trump Announces He Scored a Hole-in-One Against ‘Legendary’ Ernie Els

Former President Donald Trump enthusiastically announced on Monday that he scored a hole-in-one in a game of golf against the legendary Ernie Els.

The former president said his announcement was to confirm rumors that were swirling around about the big game between him, Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes:

Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors in approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one. It took place at Trump international golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole. These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t. Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts. Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike, and Ken. I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will say I was bragging – and I don’t like people who brag!

Video confirmed the big hole-in-one indeed occurred: