‘That Fraud’: Leftists Rage at Tony Dungy for Standing with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fatherhood Bill

Tony Dungy
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Left-wing Twitter went ballistic on Monday over coach Tony Dungy standing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a pro-fatherhood bill into law.

DeSantis signed HB 7065 into law on Monday, a $70 million initiative that reportedly aims to “will provide resources for educational and mentorship programs to help children, fathers and families in the state through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF),” according to the Hill.

NFL Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster Tony Dungy attended the ceremony and hailed the bill as an important aid for fathers in the state.

“This is going to be tremendous and such a good help to fathers in Florida,” Dungy said. “This bill is so important. I want to thank all of the men and women that have been behind this. It is going to allow groups like All Pro Dad and people like those here today to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”

Leftists on Twitter, however, believed that Tony Dungy had shown his true colors by standing alongside DeSantis, who they described as a homophobic bigot due to his anti-child grooming bill that will prevent school teachers from discussing sexuality with kindergarteners.

During media circus over the prospect of Michael Sam becoming the first openly gay player in the NFL, Tony Dungy inflamed LGBTQ activists when he said that he would not have drafted the player if he were coaching a team.

“I was asked whether I would have drafted Michael Sam and I answered that would not have drafted him,” he said. “I gave my honest answer, which is that I felt drafting him would bring much distraction to the team. At the time of my interview, the Oprah Winfrey reality show that was going to chronicle Michael’s first season had been announced.”

“I was not asked whether or not Michael Sam deserves an opportunity to play in the NFL. He absolutely does,” he added. “I was not asked whether his sexual orientation should play a part in the evaluation process. It should not. I was not asked whether I would have a problem having Michael Sam on my team. I would not.”

.

