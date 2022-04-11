Left-wing Twitter went ballistic on Monday over coach Tony Dungy standing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a pro-fatherhood bill into law.

DeSantis signed HB 7065 into law on Monday, a $70 million initiative that reportedly aims to “will provide resources for educational and mentorship programs to help children, fathers and families in the state through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF),” according to the Hill.

NFL Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster Tony Dungy attended the ceremony and hailed the bill as an important aid for fathers in the state.

“This is going to be tremendous and such a good help to fathers in Florida,” Dungy said. “This bill is so important. I want to thank all of the men and women that have been behind this. It is going to allow groups like All Pro Dad and people like those here today to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”

Leftists on Twitter, however, believed that Tony Dungy had shown his true colors by standing alongside DeSantis, who they described as a homophobic bigot due to his anti-child grooming bill that will prevent school teachers from discussing sexuality with kindergarteners.

Spoiler Alert: I worked with him. Tony Dungy's reputation is not spotless, and his Michael Sam comments disqualified him from being considered an example of loving fatherhood. https://t.co/WCjgSOPWn0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 11, 2022

Tony Dungy probably means well and does plenty of good in the world. However his racist apologist, respectability politics, and The Black friend showmanship is an unnecessary dance move he doesn’t need to “tap” into to do that work — (@exavierpope) April 11, 2022

Reminder: Tony Dungy said he wouldn't want an openly gay player on his team. So, hey. MAGA. https://t.co/UcadaQSHnX — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 11, 2022

Tony Dungy, like Trump, is a bigoted asshole. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 11, 2022

Tony Dungy has always been a lunatic nutjob “Christian” who hates gay people and thinks they’re a “distraction”. He was also a shitty coach that always choked. None of this should come as a surprise to anyone. https://t.co/R6Zi5vwLUC — ὈBob LynchὈ (@Bob4Florida) April 11, 2022

Tony Dungy lives in fantasy land with the rest of the Trump/DeSantis fanboys. This myth has been statistically debunked year after year, and even the most absurd claims aren’t anywhere near “95%”. https://t.co/vj8jQhSZwFhttps://t.co/2iAnBrz5sA https://t.co/ecrK2dgzG2 — Juwan the Writer/April’s Tool (he/him) (@juwanthewriter) April 11, 2022

I wrote this open letter to @TonyDungy after his comments on Michael Sam. He’s a bigot that people continue to lift up and give a platform. Not a good person. https://t.co/eEOxYnjHJx — Anthony Nicodemo🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸Ἴ (@coachNicodemo) April 11, 2022

Tony Dungy revealed his true self a few years ago when he said he wouldn't want an openly gay player on his team. So of course he's appearing alongside anti-LGBT extremist Ron DeSantis. When people tell you who they are, believe them the first time. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 11, 2022

I used to feel bad for Tony Dungy. I don’t anymore. https://t.co/ojqIyomahW — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 11, 2022

Is that Tony Dungy with Ron DeSantis? 😫🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/sGq3EsvG7o — Arsalan Iftikhar (@TheMuslimGuy) April 11, 2022

During media circus over the prospect of Michael Sam becoming the first openly gay player in the NFL, Tony Dungy inflamed LGBTQ activists when he said that he would not have drafted the player if he were coaching a team.

“I was asked whether I would have drafted Michael Sam and I answered that would not have drafted him,” he said. “I gave my honest answer, which is that I felt drafting him would bring much distraction to the team. At the time of my interview, the Oprah Winfrey reality show that was going to chronicle Michael’s first season had been announced.”

“I was not asked whether or not Michael Sam deserves an opportunity to play in the NFL. He absolutely does,” he added. “I was not asked whether his sexual orientation should play a part in the evaluation process. It should not. I was not asked whether I would have a problem having Michael Sam on my team. I would not.”