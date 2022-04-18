Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Set to Face Off in The Match Golf Event

The world of golf has scheduled another The Match event, but with popular pro-Phil Mickelson on the outs over his comments about the PGA, this year’s event will feature Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

Brady teamed up with Mickelson in 2020, so he is not new to the big charity game. However, it is of note that of all The Match notables this year, none are pro golfers.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Still, at least Rodgers has played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past, making him the closest this particular iteration of The Match will have to a pro.

The Match was a big deal in 2018 when Phil Mickelson challenged fellow golf great Tiger Woods to a massive charity match. With Mickelson winning, the show was very popular but had some technical issues with its broadcast.

With all the technical issues ironed out the following year, The Match II was a smashing success, with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods raising $20 million for COVID relief.

Turner Sports’ latest exhibition golf challenge known as “The Match” will pit Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

By 2020, Mickelson was seen hoping that The Match could just automatically be a yearly event, and thus it has been so. To date, these events have raised $33 million for various charitable causes, according to CBS Sports.

But this year, after Mickelson earned the ire of the PGA for blasting the league for acting like a dictator and oppressing players, Mickelson has apparently been cast out of his own creation.

The Match for 2022 will air in June.

