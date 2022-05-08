Actor Ed O’Neill to Star as Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling in FX Series

Former Married With Children star Ed O’Neill is set to star as disgraced L.A. Clippers Owner Donald Sterling who was forced to sell his team in 2014 the leaking of an audio clip in which he made racist remarks.

Along with Laurence Fishburne as coach Doc Rivers and Jacki Weaver as Sterling’s wife, O’Neill, who was also the star of the sitcom Modern Family, will star in The Sterling Affairs, a six-part series set to debut sometime next year on FX.

“The series tells the behind-the-scenes story of Rivers (Fishburne) and the Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60-plus years, Shelly Sterling (Weaver), and his mistress, V. Stiviano,” Deadline reported.

Ed O’Neill and the cast of Modern Family at the 2014 SAG Awards (Getty Images)

“The series will explore Sterling’s downfall as owner of the Clippers and is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast of the same name, which was hosted and reported on by Ramona Shelburne,” added Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports.

Sterling, of course, had been notorious for his constant stream of ignorant proclamations about black people and was fined by the NBA for his behavior several times, even as early as 1982. By 2014, recordings featuring Sterling making a series of racist comments sunk his NBA career. Ultimately, Sterling was fined $2.5 million, banned for life by the NBA, and forced to sell his interests in the Clippers.

Sterling is currently suffering from Alzheimer’s and was removed from leading the Sterling Family Trust. The former NBA owner has been out of the news for several years.

