Dallas Mavericks point guard Chris Paul angrily confronted a fan who was tossed from the stadium for allegedly harassing Paul’s wife and mother on Sunday.

Early in the fourth quarter, the young fan, dressed in a Mavs Luka Doncic jersey, reportedly laid hands on Paul’s wife and mother during the Mavericks’ Game 4, 111-101win over the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN, Paul’s wife and mother were pushed by the fan, and they later claimed to have “felt very unsafe.”

As the fan was escorted from the stadium, Paul shouted, “Hey! I’ll see you later. I’ll see you later.”

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

In a statement, the team called the fan’s actions “unacceptable behavior.”

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul,” the team wrote. “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

After the game, Paul jumped to Twitter to blast fans for unruly behavior, saying, “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!”

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

