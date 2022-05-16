Drew Brees Weighs Hanging Up His NBC Mic, Returning to the NFL

After only one season behind the mic, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is weighing his options for the near future and is thinking about putting his broadcast career on hold and going back to the NFL.

Brees spent the past season as an NBC Sports analyst, but NBC is less than thrilled with his first year, according to some reports.

According to the New York Post, “NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football games.”

Indeed, Brees’ performance during the Bengals-Raiders playoff game was panned.

But Brees denies the reports that his broadcast career is in jeopardy, and NBC refused to reply to the paper’s requests for comment.

On Sunday, Brees tweeted, “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

The Post added that Fox is already turning to Greg Olsen to make him the network’s No. 1 analyst and perhaps offering its No. 2 spot to Brees, but likely at a heavily reduced salary.

During his first year in the booth, Brees mainly called Notre Dame football college games to get his broadcast legs under him.

Brees is a 2010 Super Bowl champion, and during his 20-year career, he played for only two teams; the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2006, was a 13-time Pro Bowler, and won numerous other awards. He is second only to GOAT Tom Brady in passing yards (more than 80,000) and touchdowns (571).

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston