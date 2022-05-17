Tiger Woods has opted for FootJoy over Nike at the PGA Championship as he continues rehabbing from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Woods wore the $200 FootJoy Premiere Series Packard golf shoes at the 2022 Masters.

This week, it has been reported that he will continue wearing FootJoy shoes when he competes in the upcoming PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because the shoes offer him better support for his physical limitations, the New York Post wrote.

Last weekend, Woods also said that he feels stronger now than he did during The Masters.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods said on Sunday. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it.”

“We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better,” he added.

Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy shoes during the 2022 PGA Championship (Getty Images)

Woods went on to say that he is only getting stronger.

“It’s only going to keep getting stronger,” Woods said of his leg. “The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to keep getting better. It’s going to keep getting stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.”

The sports betting market is less sure of Woods’ growing strength. He is currently 75-1 to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the Post says.

Nike released a statement to praise Woods, saying: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

