Miami Heat announcer Michael Baiamonte referenced the heinous attack in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday night and urged fans to call their senators and demand “commonsense gun laws.”

Mediaite reported that Baiamonte began by expressing sympathy for the victims of the attack and their loved ones:

The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.

He then asked fans to take a moment of silence for the victims and urged those same fans to call their senators to demand gun control:

The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall.

The number for the switchboard at the U.S. Capitol is 202-224-3121.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Breitbart News pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) indicated a gun control vote would not be happening any time soon.

