Washington Nationals’ Sean Doolittle Speaks at American Socialists Event

Multi-Millionaire Washington Nationals’ pitcher Sean Doolittle recently joined a webinar hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America to speak about socialism and baseball.

The event held Sunday was put on by the DSA’s Baseball Caucus, the Democratic Socialist Labor Commission, and the DSA’s National Political Education Committee.

“Join us for a webinar about baseball workers brought to you by DSA baseball fans featuring Simon Rosenblum-Larson (founder of More Than Baseball and Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), Max Gerboc (SEIU Local 1 stadium worker organizer), and Sean Doolittle (DSA member and Washington National).”

Join @DSA_Labor’s Inside Baseball call Sunday at 7pm ET/4pm PT!️ Featuring:

⚾️ Sean Doolittle, DSA member and Washington National

⚾️ Max Gerboc, SEIU local 1

⚾️ Simon Rosenblum-Larson, More Than Baseball & AA Tampa Bay Rays Affiliate

Doolittle, who is a proud socialist, signed a five-year $10.5 million contract in 2014, and is making $1.5 million a year with $2.1 million in incentives since coming onto the Nationals. Since first hitting the big leagues, this socialist has earned approximately $22 million. Pretty good for a commie, huh?

But Doolittle is aggrieved, you see. He is upset that MLB players don’t get enough of the cash from the league’s annual revenue.

He was also one of those players furious that the league was making them play during the COVID hysteria.

Doolittle also spoke out in favor of gun control in the wake of shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

