Paige Spiranac Calls on Golf Pros to Come Clean Over ‘Sh*t Ton of Money’ They’re Getting to Join Saudi-Backed League

Golf personality Paige Spiranac blasted the pros joining the Saudi-backed LIV league and called for them to reveal the high-dollar payoffs she says they have earned by joining.

The New York Post reported that Great Phil Mickelson is set to pull in $200 million just for signing on with the new league, and Dustin Johnson has reportedly earned $125 million.

With those reports in the news, Spiranac wants to know what everyone else is realizing to buck the PGA.

“These elaborate statements are annoying. No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said ‘because it’s a s–t ton of money,'” Spiranac tweeted on Monday.

Fronted by golf great Greg Norman, the Saudi-baked league is under steam now, with most of its golfers identified publicly.

Dustin Johnson was announced as June kicked off.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said after the news was reported.

About a week later, Norman announced that Mickelson had also officially signed on.

Along with Johnson and Mickelson, the LIV league counts Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, and Branden Grace as members, the New York Post reported.

