Commanders’ Jack Del Rio Deletes His Social Media After Being Fined $100K for His Political Opinion

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack del Rio deleted his entire Twitter account on Friday, the day after he was fined $100,000 for daring to speak out about his political opinions.

The longtime defensive coach and former player took to Twitter on June 7 to respond to a tweet from the left-wing Brookings Institution about the then-upcoming Jan 6 hearings.

“Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is?” Del Rio wrote at the time.

Del Rio, of course, was talking about the massive destruction wrought by the Black Lives Matter riots that engulfed city after city, destroying neighborhoods and business districts, causing billions in damage, and even resulting in some deaths.

Del Rio was blasted by the left for his tweet. Unfortunately for him, he made matters for himself worse by describing the riot in the Capitol Building on Jan. 8 as a “dust-up.”

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on his recent tweet (https://t.co/odv7zr4BOn) at today's media session "Businesses are being burned down, no problem… and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down… and we're gonna make that a major deal."@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zH39iSqHM8 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 8, 2022

The NFL coach later apologized for the comments, but that wasn’t enough for his boss.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 and called the events of Jan. 6 “domestic terrorism.”

Ultimately, Del Rio has deleted his Twitter account and has also resisted making any further public statements about the issue.

Del Rio is expected to address the team on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

“One person close to defensive end Chase Young said of Del Rio, ‘That’s his guy,'” ESPN reported on Sunday.

