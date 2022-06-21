Brooks Koepka Headlines Growing List of PGA Tour Pros Bolting for Saudi-Backed LIV

Four-time major champion pro golfer Brooks Koepka is the latest big name in golf to jump from the PGA Tour to the new Saudi-backed LIV golf league.

The 32-year-old player held the No. 1 player spot for 47 weeks until a few minor injuries interrupted that run. He is currently the No. 19 ranked PGA Tour pro.

While the new league backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has not made an official announcement, sources close to the golfer told ESPN that it is a done deal.

Koepka is expected to make his LIV debut at the new league’s U.S. match at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, on June 30.

The Florida-born Koepka has 8 PGA Tour wins, 6 European Tour wins, and two wins on the Japanese Tour. He also won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, and twice won the U.S. Open, in 2017 and 2018.

Several other golfers are also set to join Koepka in the LIV. 20th ranked Abraham Ancer is also leaving the PGA Tour.

Indeed, LIV now counts eight of the top 50 PGA players as members.

The new league also made news at the beginning of the month when the PGA Tour suspended 17 players who had announced their participation in the Saudi-backed league.

Abraham Ancer

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

TK Chantananuwat

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Taylor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Ryo Kinoshita

Phachara Khongwatmai

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Viraj Madappa

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Petit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Kevin Yuan

