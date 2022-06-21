Brooks Koepka Headlines Growing List of PGA Tour Pros Bolting for Saudi-Backed LIV

Four-time major champion pro golfer Brooks Koepka is the latest big name in golf to jump from the PGA Tour to the new Saudi-backed LIV golf league.
The 32-year-old player held the No. 1 player spot for 47 weeks until a few minor injuries interrupted that run. He is currently the No. 19 ranked PGA Tour pro.
While the new league backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has not made an official announcement, sources close to the golfer told ESPN that it is a done deal.
Koepka is expected to make his LIV debut at the new league’s U.S. match at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, on June 30.
The Florida-born Koepka has 8 PGA Tour wins, 6 European Tour wins, and two wins on the Japanese Tour. He also won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, and twice won the U.S. Open, in 2017 and 2018.
Several other golfers are also set to join Koepka in the LIV. 20th ranked Abraham Ancer is also leaving the PGA Tour.
Indeed, LIV now counts eight of the top 50 PGA players as members.
The new league also made news at the beginning of the month when the PGA Tour suspended 17 players who had announced their participation in the Saudi-backed league.
- Abraham Ancer
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Laurie Canter
- TK Chantananuwat
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Oliver Fisher
- Sergio Garcia
- Taylor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryo Kinoshita
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Viraj Madappa
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Pat Perez
- Turk Petit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- JC Ritchie
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
- Kevin Yuan
