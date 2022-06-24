First Take: Mossberg Optic-Ready MC2c 9mm Pistol

O.F. Mossberg & Sons has long been known for incredible shotguns but the MC2c pistol is part of their growing effort to make an equally great name for themselves in the concealed carry market.

The MC2c we are testing came ready for optics but it also has TruGlo Tritium PRO Sights, which we opted to use instead of adding a optic. (We have had great shooting experiences with TruGlo sights on H&K and Glock pistols.)

The MC2c has great ergonomics and the pistol is well-balanced. The stippling on the pistol’s grip makes the gun fit secure in the hand.

The trigger is flat and contains an integrated safety. It breaks clean at about 5.5 lbs. of pressure and the pull is easy to learn.

Magazine capacity options are 13+1 or 15+1. We are running the 15-round magazine in our MC2c, plus one in the chamber.

We put about 140 rounds through the MC2c on day one, and the rounds were three different types of ammunition: FMJ, Steel Cased, and hollow point +P. The MC2c did not hiccup, hesitate, or fail in any way.

Again, the MC2c is designed for concealed carry. We have a holster coming and will make a point to carry the MC2c all day in different climates around the country (Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Indiana, etc.), after which we can talk at length about the pistol’s comfort for everyday carry.

For now we can say the MC2c appears to be everything Mossberg could want: a dependable pistol with superb ergonomics, great accuracy, and an appetite for all types of 9mm ammo.

The only drawback, which is not really a drawback, is that the TruGlo Tritium Pro Sights are so good that a lot of MC2c owners may opt to just use those instead of adding an optic.

