‘Petty’: Greg Norman Blasts R&A for Not Inviting Him to Open Championship Dinner and Tournament

In a previous iteration of life in the world of golf, Greg Norman would have been the life of the party at the Open Championship.

Now, he can’t even get an invite to dinner.

Norman, the longtime PGA legend serving as CEO for LIV, the Saudi-backed rival golf league to the PGA, was informed by the R&A that he was not welcome to the Open Champions dinner.

“I’m disappointed,” Norman explained. “I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf. It’s petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

Norman has been pivotal in steering top-tier golfers away from the PGA and to the fledgling Saudi-backed league. In all, more than a dozen high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, ad others have jumped ship to the LIV.

However, several legendary PGA players, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have elected to stay with the PGA.

“In response to inquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion,” the R&A stated.

Norman did not take his diss from the R&A lightly. He requested permission to attend the Open Championship tournament because he is a two-time champion.

But to no avail.

“The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous 10 years to be exempt from qualifying. That remains the case for The 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions,” the R&A said in a statement.

The decision not to invite Norman represents yet another blow in the back-and-forth power struggle between the PGA and LIV. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended all LIV defectors from the PGA Tour. In addition, the DP World Tour also suspended the players.