Heinz Field Has a New Name and Steelers Fans Hate It

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Sunday that their home stadium – Heinz Field – will no longer be known as Heinz Field. Instead, the field will now be known as Acrisure Stadium.

The stadium had borne the name of the H.J. Heinz Company for over 20 years. However, after failing to come up with a new naming rights deal, the spot became open, andAcrisure, a Michigan-based insurance company, won the spot.

However, though Acrisure is undoubtedly excited about the new arrangement, Steelers fans are not. Fans took to Twitter and immediately began venting.

Only in Pittsburgh can announcing the naming rights for a stadium immediately become a horrible PR situation for your company. 😂☠️#Acrisure — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) July 11, 2022

Ain’t no one calling it Acrisure. It’s Heinz till the day I D.I.E pic.twitter.com/hKIkKe6lgo — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) July 11, 2022

Absolutely no one will call if Acrisure Field. What a tremendous waste of money by them. — Justin W. (@NFLGimpy) July 11, 2022

Acrisure Stadium replaces Guaranteed Rate Field as the worst venue name in pro sports https://t.co/j49aemekMm — Justin (@afc2nfc) July 11, 2022

Acrisure Stadium? WTF! How could Pittsburgh leaders let this happen with all the major corporations based in the area?

Alcoa

Dicks

PPG

UPMC

US Steel

and many more…#Pittsburgh #HeinzField #Steelers — Doozy_Player🎸 (@Doozy_Player) July 11, 2022

I'm from and live in Michigan. I've never heard of Acrisure. I'm just as confused as you are Pitt — Will Hubbard 🏴 (@MailliwDrabbuh) July 11, 2022

Some had fun with it:

Stop deadnaming Acrisure Stadium. — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) July 11, 2022

Heinz Field to become Acrisure Stadium in naming rights deal change, according to @ThePoniExpress. New name flows about as well as the last couple drops out of a ketchup bottle. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2022

Will you ever call it Acrisure Stadium? Me: pic.twitter.com/DR1WVRB9aX — Henny Frickett – Sultan of Seltzers (@joefrk) July 11, 2022

The Steelers going from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium pic.twitter.com/nkpkqjZxhi — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) July 11, 2022

But most people just hated it. The Steelers will begin the 2022 season with a new quarterback for the first time in nearly 20 years and a new stadium name for the first time in over 20 years.

Let’s hope the fans like the new QB more than the new stadium name.