Heinz Field Has a New Name and Steelers Fans Hate It

Nick Cammett/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Sunday that their home stadium – Heinz Field – will no longer be known as Heinz Field. Instead, the field will now be known as Acrisure Stadium.

The stadium had borne the name of the H.J. Heinz Company for over 20 years. However, after failing to come up with a new naming rights deal, the spot became open, andAcrisure, a Michigan-based insurance company, won the spot.

However, though Acrisure is undoubtedly excited about the new arrangement, Steelers fans are not. Fans took to Twitter and immediately began venting.

Some had fun with it:

But most people just hated it. The Steelers will begin the 2022 season with a new quarterback for the first time in nearly 20 years and a new stadium name for the first time in over 20 years.

Let’s hope the fans like the new QB more than the new stadium name.

