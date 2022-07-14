Former Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter Freedom tore into LeBron James for implying that WNBA star Brittney Griner may not want to return to the United States after being imprisoned in Russia.

Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after authorities arrested her for having a vape cartridge infused with CBD in her luggage. She has since pled guilty to possession of an illegal drug and has pleaded with the Biden administration to help with her release. Speaking on HBO’s The Shop this week, LeBron James said he would consider not returning to the United States if he were in Griner’s shoes.

“She’s been there over 110 days. Now, how could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’” he said

After significant backlash, James tweeted Tuesday that his statement was taken out of context.

“I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc., inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days,” James tweeted.

Enes Kanter Freedom, however, did not accept LeBron’s explanation, calling it a “walk back” and that LeBron James has no idea what it’s like to live in a dictatorship.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Enes said. “You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”

After mounting criticism over the Biden administration reportedly not doing enough to free Brittney Griner, a veteran U.S. negotiator was dispatched to Moscow in order to secure her release.

“Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is planning to travel to Russia in the near future for talks aimed at finding a deal to free the detained WNBA star Brittney Griner,” reported ABC News.

“Richardson, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and energy secretary in the Clinton administration, played a role in achieving a prisoner exchange in April that saw Russia release former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed after nearly two and a half years in captivity,” the report added.