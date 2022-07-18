National Women’s Soccer League Set to Expand, But Only to States That Allow Abortions

The National Women’s Soccer League says it will not allow any new teams to form in states that place severe restrictions on abortions.

The league is set to launch two new teams bringing the number of teams to 14, but now the organization has added abortion rights as a new set of criteria to states that qualify for expansion, Newsbusters reported.

“It’s one of the things that we’re actually currently analyzing, which is looking even at our current markets to see where we have some differentiation between our values and what we stand behind relative to where we have teams located, and what are the solutions we can put in place that we feel comfortable we can commit to and execute on,” League commissioner Jessica Berman told the Washington Post. “Certainly, in the context of expansion that would be part of the analysis.”

According to the paper, twenty-one states have moved to strengthen restrictions on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision striking down Roe v. Wade. While Berman didn’t specify what states were on her banned list, these 21 states seem to be candidates.

Those states include Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Couple the NWSL’s move to reject states with strong abortion laws with California’s decision to ban members of state universities from traveling to states that the left-wing legislature feels are politically grotesque, and it is plain to see that the left truly is creating “two Americas.”

One that they feel is sufficiently woke enough and where they feel comfortable doing business, and another that hews too closely to American traditions and is set up to be shunned by the left.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston