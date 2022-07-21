J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Funeral Costs for Fan’s Grandfather

Cardinals star J.J. Watt has offered to pay for a man’s funeral after seeing the late gentleman’s granddaughter tweeting about selling her J.J. Watt collectibles to pay for the services.

The 33-year-old NFL player saw a post by the woman who mentioned needing to sell a pair of Watt’s branded sneakers and a Watt Texans jersey to help pay for the funeral, Yahoo News reported.

“They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral,” a woman named Jennifer Simpson tweeted on Wednesday.

I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/USt90n221H — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

Watt noted that he didn’t want the woman to have to sell her collectibles to bury her grandfather.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss,” he tweeted.

I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story. — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

The thrilled fan thanked the player and added, “It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”

Watt is well known for his charitable giving.

Just for a few examples, in 2019, Watt helped build 1,000 homes for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In 2018, he paid for the funerals of the victims of the mass shooting in Santa Fe.

