VIDEO: Police Investigating A’s Fans Caught in Apparent Sex Act at RingCentral Stadium

The Oakland Police Department is looking into allegations that a couple were caught on camera in a sex act in the stands at RingCentral Stadium during the Athletics-Mariners game on Sunday.

Authorities got involved after a video of a couple that was sitting alone in section 334 seemed to show them engaged in a sex act, KRON TV reported.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation,” the police department said in a statement.

“However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public,” the statement added.

If convicted, the couple could be sentenced to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

As to the game, the Mariners went down to the A’s 3-5.

Oakland is not the only stadium where fans are alleged to have gotten overly amorous. Late last year a pair of Philadelphia Eagles fans were caught allegedly having sex in the bathroom at the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

The pair were hauled off in handcuffs.

