Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic has made it official: he will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open due to the Biden administration’s policy preventing unvaccinated, non-citizens from entering the U.S.

Djokovic made the announcement on Twitter:

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Biden’s ban on unvaccinated non-citizens from legally traveling to the U.S. began in October of 2021.

There had been some hope that a recent review of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines might yield a change that would allow the Serbian tennis star to make the trip to Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. But alas, no relaxation of restrictions was offered by the nation’s health protection agency.

However, If Djokovic would like to enter the country illegally he could do so easily at the southern border and, if he enters in Texas, Governor Abbott will even arrange bus travel to New York for Djokovic.

Needless to say, folks on Twitter were not pleased by the reasoning behind Djokovic’s exclusion from the tournament:

This is complete bullshit. It was NEVER about the virus or the shots. It was ONLY about power and control. Still is – and always will be. https://t.co/UpExtqHySM — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 25, 2022

This is a huge embarrassment for the United States. What a complete joke. @usopen @DjokerNole https://t.co/Q9U9jELgDO — CHW (@vancouver_watt) August 25, 2022

Hi @DjokerNole – on behalf of the American people, I’m sorry that our power-mad despots have denied you entry for the US Open based merely on their pathological desire for control. Maybe try coming in via the southern border – no vax checks there! https://t.co/fYDnqpLqbd — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 25, 2022

Just a quick reminder that Novak Djokovic, who is possibly the healthiest person on Earth, still can’t enter the US to play the US Open because he hasn’t injected himself and remains healthy, while some have injected themselves 4 times and still contract the Go figure — Jeffrey Boadi (@jeffreyboadi_) August 20, 2022

Probably will even get a ride to New York. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2022

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn