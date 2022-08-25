‘Complete Bullsh*t’: Backlash Ensues After Novak Djokovic Announces He’ll be ‘Unable to Attend’ US Open Due to Vax Requirements

Novak Djokovic
AP Photo/Kamram Jebreili
Dylan Gwinn

Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic has made it official: he will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open due to the Biden administration’s policy preventing unvaccinated, non-citizens from entering the U.S.

Djokovic made the announcement on Twitter:

Biden’s ban on unvaccinated non-citizens from legally traveling to the U.S. began in October of 2021.

There had been some hope that a recent review of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines might yield a change that would allow the Serbian tennis star to make the trip to Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. But alas, no relaxation of restrictions was offered by the nation’s health protection agency.

However, If Djokovic would like to enter the country illegally he could do so easily at the southern border and, if he enters in Texas, Governor Abbott will even arrange bus travel to New York for Djokovic.

Needless to say, folks on Twitter were not pleased by the reasoning behind Djokovic’s exclusion from the tournament:

