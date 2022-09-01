Video: US Open Broadcasters Misidentify Dionne Warwick as Gladys Knight

US Open broadcasters Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin made a major error on Wednesday. When speaking of the celebs in the stands, the two broadcasters misidentified soul sensation Dionne Warwick as Gladys Knight.

The broadcasters took the time to mention some of the celebrities sitting in the stands in Arthur Ashe Stadium who came to watch the match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Still, when it came to Warwick, they muffed it badly.

“Got some more stars,” Rubin cooed into the mic as the cameras caught sight of Warwick.

“Gladys Knight!” Carillo then said as Rubin agreed with his naming.

WATCH:

Rubin, who is black, later jumped to Twitter to say she was not looking at the crowd monitor when Carillo identified Warwick as Knight.

“Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne… mistake was immediately corrected,” Rubin tweeted, according to the New York Post.

However, as it happens, Gladys Knight was also at the game along with several other celebrities.

Both Warwick and Knight were popular rock, soul, and R&B singers in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

