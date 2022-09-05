Virginia Tech Players’ Lockers Burglarized During Upset Loss to Old Dominion

Virginia Tech lost more than a game with its visit to Old Dominion as after the game, several players discovered that some of their personal belongings were robbed from the visiting team locker rooms.

Virginia Tech lost their September 2 match against the Monarchs 20-17, but it seems they also lost some personal items as the game wore on, according to Hokies players.

Someone sneaked into the locker room and made off with goods worth “less than $8,000,” officials said.

“The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter and will have no further comment.” Virginia Tech said in a statement, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The Old Dominion University Police Department noted that it was aware of the incident and is investigating.

The school also assured Virginia Tech that the police are looking into the matter, saying, “ODU athletics sincerely apologizes to Virginia Tech, the Virginia Tech athletic administration, and the young men who had items stolen. The ODU Police Department is working diligently to resolve this incident.”

The theft wasn’t the only indignity suffered during the game. The whole event was delayed at halftime when members of the Virginia Tech coaching staff got stuck in a broken elevator during the game, the New York Post reported.

The game was a shocking 20-17 loss and was a bit of an embarrassment for the Hokies, even with the second-half rally, which turned out to be just not enough. The Hokies did outperform the Monarchs in yards and first downs, but with five turnovers, it was a gift to the Monarchs.

Virginia Tech is set to play at Old Dominion in 2024, 2027, 2029, and 2031, but Friday’s game is the Hokies’ second loss to ODU. They went down 49-35 in 2018.