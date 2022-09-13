Boston Marathon Creates ‘Nonbinary’ Category for 2023 Race

The Boston Marathon has succumbed to the next radical LGBTQ agenda by creating a “nonbinary” category for runners who claim to be neither male nor female.

The Boston Athletic Association confirmed on Monday that the new category would be included in all its races, including the 5K, 10K, and the half marathon going forward, according to the Daily Mail.

The new category was seen in the registration information released Monday for the Marathon’s 127th run set to be held on April 17, 2023.

Officials have not yet finished crafting its qualifying standards for so-called “nonbinary” runners, but the online applications will include nonbinary as a gender option.

“‘Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events. We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together,” the BAA said in a statement.

The Boston Marathon is not the first race to add such a category. Race organizations in Philadelphia and Brooklyn have already set up nonbinary categories for sponsored races.

Some on social media worried that allowing nonbinary runners will lower standards for entrants. One social media user, for instance, noted that if they don’t make the standards hew toward the higher male standards, slower runners will abuse the category just to get qualified in a race for which it is notoriously hard to win entry.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston