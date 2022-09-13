REPORT: Text Messages Reveal Former Mississippi Governor Helped Brett Favre Secure Welfare Funds for Volleyball Stadium

Text messages from ex-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant reveal that he helped Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre secure welfare funds for his volleyball stadium project, according to a report.

The texts show that Bryant helped Favre navigate the funding proposal process with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The texts were sent even after ex-welfare office director John Davis was already suspected of fraud.

According to Mississippi Today, one of Gov. Bryant’s texts to New, sent in July of 2019, spoke of Farve saying, “Just left Brett Favre. Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”

In another series of messages, Favre asked about the agency’s new director from which he was trying to secure the funding. Bryant replied, “I will handle that… long story but had to make a change. But I will call Nancy and see what it will take.”

According to a filing in the Nancy New lawsuit against Bryant, Favre secured $5 million to help build a volleyball stadium at the University of Mississippi, where his daughter plays the sport.

But federal rules bar Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding from being used for construction projects such as the USM volleyball project.

Nancy New worked with Bryant’s wife Deborah at a nonprofit with authority to dole out millions in funding for charitable projects. But New and the Bryants are accused of misspending $77 million in the funds directed to the nonprofit.

New pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts, and the former director, Davis, still awaits trial.

New’s son, Zach, has also admitted in an April plea agreement that he skirted rules for the funding. He admitted to working “to disguise the USM construction project as a ‘lease’ as a means of circumventing the limited purpose grant’s strict prohibition against ‘brick and mortar’ construction projects in violation of Miss. Code Ann. 97-7-10.”

Favre has also been questioned by authorities concerning the $1.1 million in fees paid to him for speeches and appearances in Mississippi.

Favre also mentioned the $1.1 million texting, “I could record a few radio spots,” adding “…and whatever compensation could go to USM.”

New claims that Gov. Bryant directed her to give Favre whatever he wanted.

