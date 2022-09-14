‘I’ve Done My Part’: Gisele Bundchen Shares Conflicted Feelings on Tom Brady’s Return to NFL

Gisele Bundchen’s marriage to Tom Brady has reportedly seen better days, as reports that she wasn’t entirely on board with his decision to unretire have come to the surface.

The latest words of woe turned up in an interview with Elle magazine, during which Bündchen noted that she has “done her part,” perhaps hinting that she doesn’t think Tom has.

Still, she noted that seeing her family working on their dreams “makes her happy.”

The 42-year-old supermodel talked of moving her family around as Brady pursued his NFL career, first to New England and later to Tampa Bay. And she hinted that she has done her part for the family cause.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told the magazine, according to the New York Post.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added.

Bündchen also worries about the violence in football but noted that following your dreams is important.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

This interview was conducted before previous reports on the state of the Brady marriage.

Bündchen has also avoided attending games or practices this season, adding more fuel to the fire of rumors over the couple’s marriage.

However, showing that things may not be as dire as the media states, Bündchen posted a tweet Sunday for the Buc’s opener.

“Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !” she tweeted.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

The Bucs will head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday.

