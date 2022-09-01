Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Clashed Over His NFL Return

According to reports, Super Bowl GOAT Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen had a major disagreement regarding Tom’s decision to put retirement on hold and return to the NFL.

It appears that Bündchen bundled up the kids and headed to Costa Rica after getting in a row with hubby Tom over his decision to keep working, the New York Post reports.

A source told PageSix that this is not the first time the two have argued about Tom’s retirement or lack thereof.

One source, for instance, told the paper, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.” And added, “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Another said, “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”

The source added that Bündchen is “resentful that Tom is still the football superstar.”

According to some insiders, one of the reasons Tom missed the first 11 days of training camp was the family squabbling. Lending credence to that in answer to questions about his missing days, Brady said, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

For her part, Bündchen said that relationships are hard work.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” she told British Vogue.

Brady has admitted that he hasn’t been as attentive as Bündchen wants. In 2020 Brady told Howard Stern that Bündchen “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

“So, I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me,'” he added.

If the insiders are right and Bündchen is still unhappy over Brady’s continuing his football career, it looks like she’s right. It does work mostly for him.

