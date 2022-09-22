Former Official Pleads Guilty in Welfare Scandal Involving Brett Favre

The recent plea deal by former Mississippi welfare director John Davis, who has agreed to cooperate with investigators, is the latest big victory for prosecutors in the Magnolia State. And it could possibly bring them one step closer to charging NFL legend Brett Favre.

According to Front Office Sports, “Davis had previously been indicted for more than two dozen state and federal charges as part of the scheme. Nancy New, the head of a nonprofit used to funnel welfare funds, pleaded guilty to 13 felonies for her role in the fraud in April.”

Along with Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant, Davis was one of the officials who helped Favre obtain $5 million in welfare funds to have a volleyball court built at the University of Mississippi, the school where his daughter was playing the sport at the time.

A source to Front Office Sports says that Favre has been on the “radar” of investigators for months.

Favre could also be in trouble for what he told the FBI. According to Front office Sports, Favre was asked; “Were you ever in Tupelo, Mississippi.”

Favre said he was there when he was a child. Though, Matt Tympanick, a veteran federal criminal defense attorney and founder of Tympanick Law, seems to think the FBI had a good reason for asking Favre that question.

“FBI agents don’t ask questions they don’t know the answer to,” Tympanick explained. “You ask that because lying to a federal agent in federal matter is a felony. They had to have thought he’d been there in furtherance of a conspiracy otherwise they wouldn’t ask him that question.”

Aside from that, there is a series of text messages between Favre and Gov. Bryant that have been made public.

The messages appear to show that Favre was concerned about where the money was coming from and the ability of the media to discover its origin. But he went through with the deal, anyway.

Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant have not been charged for their alleged roles. Favre’s attorney Bud Holmes has repeatedly denied that Favre knew he was receiving money from welfare funds.

