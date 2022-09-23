Ten PA High School Football Players Charged with Hazing, Sexual Assault

Ten Pennsylvania high school students have been charged with sexual harassment over a hazing incident involving the school’s football team.

Middletown Area High School’s football season was canceled in August after a cell phone video went viral showing serious hazing incidents in the school, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents that a school investigation found that the hazing was “much more widespread and involved many more students” than was previously known, the paper noted.

The administrators then canceled the school’s football season.

Now, the police are adding to the issue.

The Lower Swatara Township Police and the Criminal Investigation Division of the District Attorney’s Office in Dauphin County opened an investigation into the hazing videos. On Wednesday, Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo announced that ten students were charged.

“Two students, both seventeen years of age, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and hazing,” Chardo said in a statement, according to TMZ Sports.

Investigators added that six students, ranging in ages from 14 to 17, were victims of the hazing. But up to six others may also have been victims but are reluctant to join the case.

Police are urging anyone with information about hazing at the schools to call the Dauphin County detectives at 717-780-6200.

