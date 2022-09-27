‘Liars!’ Leftist Heads Explode After Golf Digest Ranks Trump atop List of Presidential Golfers

Golf Digest is taking a lot of heat for its recent tweet ranking U.S. presidents by their golf handicaps.

The tweet is being blasted, most especially because it awarded Donald Trump its top score of 2.8 while handing Joe Biden the number two slot at 6.7. Detractors went wild claiming that neither of the two ratings could be correct.

Of note, sports writer and serial fabulist Rick Reilly also chimed in on the magazine’s scores, writing, “Wrong on Trump (10 at best). Wrong on Biden (no chance). Wrong on Nixon (a 15 at best and only took the game up to suck up to Ike), wrong on Taft (way worse) and wrong on FDR (won many REAL amateur events b4 polio).”

In another reply, Reilly doubted Biden’s 6.7, saying, “Biden WAS a 6 a long long time ago.”

While Reilly’s corrections of the Golf Digest scores may not seem to be too far off the mark, it is hard to believe anything he says after he has been caught outright lying and getting facts seriously wrong in his past reporting.

Many commenters on the magazine’s tweet blasted Donald Trump as a “liar” and used that as a basis to doubt the 2.8 handicap rating:

You’ve got a rogue decimal point in Orange Man’s handicap. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) September 26, 2022

So Trump cheats on the course too — Jorge (@iorch421) September 25, 2022

There is 0 chance trump has a 2.8 handicap. I bet the dude hasn’t shot an honest score in his life — Brian (@brian_sator) September 25, 2022

Certain Trump cooks the books here also. Everyone knows he is a cheater-even in golf!! — Bob Brourman (@RfbrourB) September 25, 2022

C’mon Golf Digest. 2.8?? In what universe? You still a serious publication? — Steve Reese (@SteveReesecup) September 26, 2022

But few believed that Joe Biden has anything like a 6.7 handicap, either. Many noted that he can barely walk to a podium or ride a bike, much less play eighteen holes of golf.

One respondent even noted that some of Biden’s scores published in 2018 show how far off he was from a 6.7 even then:

Biden’s last GHIN score was in 2018. He’s definitely not a 6.7 anymore pic.twitter.com/nTtlrwOuKo — Enzo the baker (@fcarozzi) September 25, 2022

Few others believed Biden’s number, either:

I love how everyone is hating on Trump (of course he ain’t a 2.8) but we aren’t discussing Biden as a 6.7? Are you kidding me? Guy can’t remember what he had for breakfast let alone hold a 6.7. — Brian Golf (@potatowrangler1) September 25, 2022

Biden can't even spell golf let alone be a 6.7 handicap — Scott Pepperhorn (@Spepperhorn69) September 26, 2022

I guarantee Biden is nowhere near single digits. He can't even hardly walk or sit on a bike without falling over. I'm a 16 handicap, and I know I can beat him. But he is not honest about anything else, so not surprised. — David Harrison (@dwarmr) September 25, 2022

Not a chance joe Biden a 6.7 the man can’t even ride a bicycle properly let alone split a fairway — Mike Donohue (@MikeDonohue88) September 25, 2022

Biden second on this list? What the hell is his swing speed, like 5mph? — Brent Heatherly (@bucknutzz) September 25, 2022

There’s literally no chance this is accurate for 1 and 2. None. And if you can somehow verify it, please do. — Jared Cordes (@jjaredcordes) September 25, 2022

To put it bluntly, partisan hatred for any particular president aside, it appears from the replies that no one at all believes the Golf Digest handicap list.

