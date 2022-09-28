MMA Fighter Helen Peralta Wears ‘F*ck Disney’ Tape Over Breasts During Weigh-In

MMA fighter Helen Peralta shocked witnesses Tuesday when she appeared with white tape with “f*ck Disney” written on them over her breasts but was otherwise bare-chested during her weigh-in.

The 34-year-old Dominican flyweight has earned a 5-2 record and has won her last two fights going into her Wednesday night bout with Brazilian Poliana Botelho, who stands at 8-5 in the UFC, the New York Post reported.

Peralta jumped to Twitter to address her weigh-in stunt by alluding to competing beauty standards.

“For those who don’t want to know, go back to your regularly scheduled programming,” Peralta tweeted.

“This is just a glitch in the matrix. If you found me offensive, I’m not sorry. Just imagine a pound of silicone under each breast, and boom. Now I’m just … brave. P.s I didn’t kill myself.”

For those who don’t want to know, go back to your regularly scheduled programming. This is just a glitch in the matrix. If you found me offensive, I’m not sorry. Just imagine a pound of silicone under each breast and boom , Now I’m just … brave. P.s I didn’t kill myself https://t.co/MNFXAr5jp4 — Helen Peralta Official (@HelenPeralta123) September 28, 2022

But a better explanation came from fighter Zac Pauga who noted that Peralta appeared with taped breasts back in 2005 during her weigh-in for her stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

“I’ll give you the background!” Pauga tweeted. “She did this for her fight on TUF 30, but the producers cut it and made her weigh in again after making weight just for the cameras. Funniest moment of the season, and they cut it because ESPN is a Disney-owned company.”

I’ll give you the background! She did this for her fight on TUF30 but the producers cut it and made her weigh in again after making weight just for the cameras. Funniest moment of the season and they cut it because espn is a Disney owned company. — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) September 27, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston