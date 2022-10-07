Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee dead at 30

Former wrestler Sara Lee, winner of the WWE’s Tough Enough series, has died at the age of 30, according to her mother.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, said in a statement.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn,” she said.

Last week, Lee informed her Instagram followers that she had been suffering from a sinus infection. After that, though, she also said she felt well enough to resume her workouts at the gym.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row,” she wrote. “First ever sinus infection kicked my butt.”

No official cause of death has been relieved.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” the wrestling organization wrote in a statement. “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee was married to fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, aka Wesley Blake, during his time as a wrestler.

Fellow wrestler Bull James has organized a GoFundMe for the Weston family.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” James wrote. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

Lee wrestled on independent circuits after her one year with the WWE. A native of Hope Township, Michigan, Lee wrestled under the stage name “Hope.”

Donations to the GoFundMe effort can be made here.