‘I Broke My Face’: Fitness Influencer Goes Viral with Disastrous Workout Stunt

An Internet fitness influencer went viral after a workout stunt went wrong, and it was all caught on video.

Bradley Martyn quickly got 17.2 million views on TikTok for his disastrous workout stunt that gave him ten stitches in his mouth.

Martyn sustained his embarrassing injury after he tried to bench press Instagram gym model Angelina Maldonado, standing on a round “bumper plate.” Lying on his back as Maldonado tried to balance herself on the small plate, he began the lift, but the thing slipped from his hands, and the plate and his wife came slamming down on top of him.

The gym rat later posted the video on TikTok on Sept. 22 with the caption: “POV: DROPPING UR PHONE ON YOUR FACE.”

In the longer video posted to his TikTok, Bradley is even heard saying, “This is the dumbest s–t. We’re gonna hurt ourselves,” just before the stunt went horribly wrong.

Martyn later explained where it all fell apart on him.

“I tried to lift a girl. Now, I’ve done this before where a girl sat down on a plate and I pressed her. But, someone was like, ‘Why don’t you have her stand up?’ and I was like yeah, that’s cool, that’s easy,” he said, according to the New York Post.

He also said he should not have used a bumper plate because it was too hard for Maldonado to balance on.

Despite the now famous flub, Martyn tried the stunt again, and in subsequent videos, he is seen performing it without mishap.

