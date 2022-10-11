Giants’ Jamie Gillan Left Behind in London Due to Passport Issue

Giants punter Jamie ‘The Scottish Hammer” Gillan will have a while longer to remain near the land of his nickname. That’s because Gillan had to stay in England due to issues he had with his passport.

The rest of the Giants squad has long since returned to the States after defeating the Packers in London on Sunday. Unfortunately, though, Gillan was prevented from joining them because the Scottish-born player originally came to America with his father in 2013 on a NATO visa that was never transferred to a work visa.

“The 25-year-old Gillan moved to Maryland in 2013 and attended Arkansas Pine-Bluff for four years beginning in ’15,” Sports Illustrated reports. “The Browns drafted him in ’19, and after three seasons in Cleveland and a brief stint in Buffalo, Gillan signed with the Giants this past offseason.”

The Giants, and the rest of the league for that matter, might want to use this opportunity to make sure the foreign-born players on their rosters are legal to re-enter the United States after traveling abroad. In the meantime, Gillan will remain in the United Kingdom, one less foreigner taking an American job.