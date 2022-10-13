Former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill cried racism after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged for shoving a photographer on the sidelines at Monday night’s game.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer as he exited the field during Monday Night Football. The charges were reportedly filed by the freelance photographer who was working for ESPN at the time of the incident.

According to KSHB, the student “went to the hospital complaining of whiplash, a headache and possible minor concussion.” It should also be noted that Adams did not stop for one second to check on the photographer or help him up.

Jemele Hill, however, believed the charges were indicative of racism.

“Totally on brand for how Black men are treated by the police — willing to go above and beyond to prove a point,” she tweeted.

When challenged, Jemele Hill continued blaming the charges on the police, even though the local district attorney would be the one handling the charges, not the police.

“Police have a certain amount of discretion, just like with speeding tickets. Davante Adams was wrong and admitted that. Does this rise to the level of putting this through the criminal justice system?” she tweeted.

Devante Adams issued a quasi-apology after the incident while still trying to make the photographer take a share of the blame.

“Before I answer anything, I want to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that,” Adams said. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”