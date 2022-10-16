Things got extra heated between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace after the two drivers crashed at the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

The trouble started at Turn 3 when Larson tried to pass but ended up putting Bubba Wallace into the wall. Wallace then appeared to retaliate by striking the rear of Larson’s car.

Things deteriorated from there as Wallace confronted Larson at his car and shoved him around.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

After the race, Larson seemed to admit that his “aggressive” move started the trouble but that Wallace doomed his own race by retaliating.

“He got to my right front and got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate,” Larson said. “He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.”

'@KyleLarsonRacin addressed Bubba Wallace's move and if he thinks it was retaliation. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/sDVDXJTDxU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Both drivers are out of playoff contention.