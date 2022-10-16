WATCH: Bubba Wallace Pushes Kyle Larson Around After Crashing in Vegas Race

Bubba Wallace
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Things got extra heated between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace after the two drivers crashed at the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

The trouble started at Turn 3 when Larson tried to pass but ended up putting Bubba Wallace into the wall. Wallace then appeared to retaliate by striking the rear of Larson’s car.

Things deteriorated from there as Wallace confronted Larson at his car and shoved him around.

After the race, Larson seemed to admit that his “aggressive” move started the trouble but that Wallace doomed his own race by retaliating.

“He got to my right front and got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate,” Larson said. “He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.”

Both drivers are out of playoff contention.

