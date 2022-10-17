Ex-NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed at 32

Antonio Dennard
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard lost his life in a bar shooting in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to reports.

Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. after he was shot outside the Legends bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, according to WFMZ.

Antonio Dennard of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on August 30, 2012 in...

Antonio Dennard is #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on August 30, 2012, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

The former player was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday, but the police have already ruled the death a homicide.

Marvin Epstein, Antonio Dennard and Mark Bloom attend The Playboy Mansion kick-off party for the ESPYs at the Playboy Mansion on July 9, 2012 in...

Marvin Epstein, Antonio Dennard, and Mark Bloom attend The Playboy Mansion kick-off party for the ESPYs at the Playboy Mansion on July 9, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Coming from Langston University in Oklahoma, Dennard played for the Giants, Jaguars, and Packers. The Giants waived Dennard in May of 2013, and in 2015 he played for a short time for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

