Ex-NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed at 32

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard lost his life in a bar shooting in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to reports.

Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. after he was shot outside the Legends bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, according to WFMZ.

The former player was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday, but the police have already ruled the death a homicide.

Coming from Langston University in Oklahoma, Dennard played for the Giants, Jaguars, and Packers. The Giants waived Dennard in May of 2013, and in 2015 he played for a short time for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

