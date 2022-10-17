VIDEO: Bubba Wallace Apologizes for Pushing Kyle Larson Around After Vegas Crash

Bubba Wallace, a man who is no stranger to seeing things that aren’t really there and overreacting to them, has apologized for angrily shoving Kyle Larson following their collision at a NASCAR race this weekend.

Kyle Larson made an aggressive move as the pair rounded Turn 3, a move which pinned Wallace’s vehicle up against the wall. Wallace then retaliated by ramming the right rear of Larson’s car, which sent the pair spinning out of control and ended the race for both of them.

However, Wallace’s anger at Larson was not satisfied by the retaliatory hit alone. Instead, he exited his vehicle, ran up to the smallest man on the NASCAR circuit, and began shoving him around.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

On Monday night, though, Wallace seemed to have calmed down. The man more famous for misidentifying garage pulls than he is for driving took to Twitter and apologized to Larson.

Both Wallace and Larson are out of playoff contention. Perhaps that finality led Wallace to want to make amends. Maybe the FBI declined Wallace’s request to have Larson’s home raided. I’m kidding; that’s a joke.

In any event, Larson and Wallace will be watching the rest of the season from the couch.