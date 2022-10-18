NFL Adds ‘Black Friday’ Game for 2023

Warner Todd Huston

The NFL has announced the addition of a “Black Friday” game for the day after Thanksgiving for its 2023 season.

The league made the announcement on Tuesday that a game will be played on Nov. 24, 2023, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFL noted that the game would kick off at 3 p.m. but the teams will not be announced until after next year’s scheduling session.

Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on October 16, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The league has played a Thanksgiving Day game since 1920. The Thanksgiving Day game has been a tradition ever since except for the years during the Second World War.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” said NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

On Thanksgiving Day, the NFL has sponsored at least one game hosted by the Detroit Lions (since 1934) and one by the Dallas Cowboys (since 1966). And in 2006, a third game was added to the day.

A young Detroit fan wears a turkey-themed hat and holds up a large foam finger during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Black Friday game is a success in the ratings, it seems likely it will become yet another Thanksgiving tradition.

