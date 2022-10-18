NFL Adds ‘Black Friday’ Game for 2023

The NFL has announced the addition of a “Black Friday” game for the day after Thanksgiving for its 2023 season.

The league made the announcement on Tuesday that a game will be played on Nov. 24, 2023, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFL noted that the game would kick off at 3 p.m. but the teams will not be announced until after next year’s scheduling session.

The league has played a Thanksgiving Day game since 1920. The Thanksgiving Day game has been a tradition ever since except for the years during the Second World War.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” said NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

On Thanksgiving Day, the NFL has sponsored at least one game hosted by the Detroit Lions (since 1934) and one by the Dallas Cowboys (since 1966). And in 2006, a third game was added to the day.

If the Black Friday game is a success in the ratings, it seems likely it will become yet another Thanksgiving tradition.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston