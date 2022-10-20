Hornets’ James Bouknight Found Unconscious in Car Blocking Traffic, Cited for Drunk Driving

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found unconscious and armed with a handgun in his car, which was blocking traffic, and according to reports, the police cited him for drunk driving.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County police said in a statement that they received calls of a man unconscious in his car on Sunday morning. The car was in a parking lot but reportedly blocking traffic, according to Sports Illustrated.

The police report further states that when they arrived on the scene, they found the 22-year-old Bouknight asleep in the front seat of his car, which was running. He also had a handgun in his hand.

Officers cordoned off the area, then tried to use car horns and sirens to wake the player up.

The report went on to say that when Bouknight finally woke up, he seemed confused, started eating something, and then hit the gas, plowing his car into several patrol cars, one in front of him and the other to his rear.

Once he exited the vehicle, officers took him into custody. The report added that Bouknight had glassy eyes and alcohol on his breath.

A breath test performed at the station found that Bouknight’s blood alcohol content was 0.14. North Carolina’s legal limit is 0.08, ESPN reported.

Bouknight was arrested and given a bond of $2,500. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 10.

The player already has several other driving-related cases outstanding, including reckless driving from a Nov. 29 incident and speeding and reckless driving on Dec. 6.

On Tuesday, Bouknight told the press that he has apologized for his behavior. “I just wanted to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on,” he said.

“Bouknight also had an alcohol-related incident while he was a freshman at the University of Connecticut in 2019,” ESPN added.

