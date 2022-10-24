Vikings’ Oli Udoh Arrested After Allegedly Following Woman Into Miami Nightclub Bathroom

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested in Miami on Saturday after allegedly following a woman into a nightclub bathroom and refusing to leave.

Udoh has been charged with resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

“A security guard from the club told police that Udoh was talking to a woman who was in line to use the women’s bathroom when he ‘attempted to make entry’ into the restroom,” Sports Illustrated reports. “Udoh then allegedly refused to leave the bathroom, prompting security staff to force him out of the club.

“The 25-year-old backup lineman was eventually taken into custody, though the police report accuses Udoh of stopping himself from walking to make it difficult for police to escort him to a squad vehicle.”

In addition to any legal penalties Udoh may suffer, he will also be subject to discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.