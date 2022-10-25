NFL Says Officials Did Not Ask Mike Evans for an Autograph

It sure looked like a couple of NFL officials asked Mike Evans for an autograph on Sunday, but the NFL says that did not happen.

Following the Bucs 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, two NFL officials – Side Judge Jeff Lamberth and Line Judge Tripp Sutter – ran up to Tampa receiver Mike Evans and handed him a pen and paper. Evans then proceeded to write something down.

It sure appeared to Panthers reporter Sheena Quick and others as though the officials had requested an autograph from Evans.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association says that officials shall not “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

However, after a brief investigation, the NFL has concluded that the referees were not asking Evans for an autograph.

“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the league said in a statement via Pro Football Talk. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”

The NFL’s statement is stunning in many respects. First, the league’s assertion that an autograph was not requested seems very, very contrary to what the video shows. But second, and perhaps even more stunning, is the NFL offers no counter-explanation for what happened here. So if it’s not officials asking for an autograph, what is it?

If it’s not an autograph, wouldn’t you want to get the real story out there?