Adam Zimmer, Son of Longtime Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and an NFL assistant coach for 16 years, died on Monday at the age of 38.

The news was confirmed by Corri Zimmer White, Adam’s sister, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She did not reveal her brother’s cause of death.

According to ESPN:

Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings’ coaching staff when his father was hired as head coach in 2014. He served as linebackers coach for six seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. He was fired along with his father and the majority of the coaching staff following the 2021 season. Zimmer began his coaching career in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach. He held a similar position with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-12. He joined his father with the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2013, during Mike Zimmer’s final season there as a defensive coordinator, before moving with him to the Vikings.

Most recently, Zimmer worked with the Bengals as an offensive analyst.