U.S. Men’s Soccer Changes Crest to LGBTQ Colors to Logo for Qatar World Cup

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 27: US Soccer crest before a game between El Salvador and USMNT at Lower.com Field on January 27, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Greg Bartram/ISI PHOTOS/Getty Images)
Greg Bartram/ISI PHOTOS/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) has redesigned its World Cup team logo to add rainbow LGBTQ color stripes in response to host nation Qatar’s stance against homosexuality.

The USMNT’s previous logo featured a white shield with red stripes hanging down from “USA” which is situated at the top. But now the team’s logo will feature rainbow-colored stripes in place of the all red ones, according to the Daily Mail.

The World Cup games in the Muslim-majority nation of Qatar begins on Sunday and team USA will debut its new logo in its first game against Wales on Monday.

The issue of homosexuality has been a constant controversy for this year’s World Cup games. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Qatari officials constantly reiterated their stance against homosexuality. Only days ago a Qatar World Cup ambassador told a German TV that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” and remains illegal in Qatar, even for visiting athletes. And in June, Qatar Football Association general secretary Mansoor Al Ansari warned fans not to show open support for gays while in Qatar for the games.

In fact, Qatari World Cup chief executive Nasser al-Khater insisted that open displays of affection by everyone are “frowned upon” in Qatar. “It’s not part of our culture and that goes across the board to everybody,” he insisted.

Likely in fear of consequences, in October, British foreign secretary James Cleverly even warned fans and athletes alike to ” be respectful of the host nation” and its laws.

Qatar has outlawed homosexuality and imposes a large fine or a prison sentence of up to seven years if convicted of being gay. In addition, sodomy carries a three-year prison sentence. Qatari shariah law also imposes the death penalty on Muslims who engage in extramarital sex.

The US team’s new logo has stirred social media:

But not everyone favored the US team’s decision to add rainbow colors to its logo. Some American say that the move is a violation of America’s red, white, and blue national colors:

