Vikings Duped into Celebrating Porn Star on Jumbotron During Military Tribute

Not a lot went right for the Vikings on Sunday. Getting crushed by the Cowboys 40-3 was bad enough but on the way to that crushing, the Vikes got tricked into celebrating a porn star on the jumbotron during a time meant for military tributes.

The trouble started earlier in the week when the Vikings asked fans to nominate servicemembers for recognition on the jumbotron.

“We’re honoring our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday’s game against Dallas,” the Vikings tweeted. “Share photos and stories of your loved ones who have served or are currently serving using #SkolSalute for a chance to have them featured on the video board Sunday.”

One particular Twitter user contributed a tweet that included a pic of porn star Johnny Sins.

“This is my cousin Joel who served in the Army. He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute,” the tweet read.

The pic is pretty dramatic looking. Though, other than that, unless you really really know your porn stars, there aren’t too many giveaways that the tweet is a prank. No matter, the Vikings probably welcome the distraction from their terrible on-field performance.

Chalk this one up to the risks of asking fans for things on Twitter.