The National Hockey League has jumped to Twitter to celebrate its support of the first “transgender and nonbinary” tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the NHL tweeted out the news.

“The NHL is proud to support this past weekend’s Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating!” the league wrote on its official Twitter account.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

One early reply to the thread asked a pertinent question: “So, men playing on womens team?” The league then went on to push the woke line that “trans women are women,” et al.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

The league also tried to limit replies to its tweets with the Twitter feature that blocks replies except from accounts that the NHL follows or has mentioned. It is not known exactly when this feature was applied to the tweet.

Unsurprisingly, reaction to the trans tournament announcement was quick.

Then I’m sure you’ll start drafting Trans men onto the mens hockey teams…if you don’t, you’re a bigot and homophobic…amirite? — Julie Ann “Potifa” (@blondjewels) November 22, 2022

Hey normie sports fans — perhaps you should stop funding woke leagues that hate you and your values. If every NHL fan who believes in biological sex stopped watching or buying tickets this sh*t would stop real fast. https://t.co/rFrcAG985z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2022

If "trans women are women," shouldn't the NHL completely support eliminating the sport being divided by men and women? If there's no biological difference (lol), then only have hockey. No men's hockey. No women's hockey. Just hockey. How will that work out? Oh, yes, just men. https://t.co/ETG7PL5hqx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2022

Would you like some non-sensical horse puckey with your professional ice sport? NHL was getting ratioed for its denial of reality so it is no longer allowing responses. https://t.co/sKznQ5ol7d — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 22, 2022

The NHL should definitely let a biological woman line up against Alexander Ovechkin and see how that theory works out for them https://t.co/MgSgaQvFKW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

Are trans people on the same team with the binary? Or do those players play on seperate teams?

This is confusing — Baibars Sultan of Cairo (@BaibarsC) November 22, 2022

It’s all made up nonsense for boring, unimportant people to pretend to be to give their life meaning in the absence of family and religion. — charlie (@bbqchucken) November 22, 2022

The NHL is now participating in public transgender commentary What type of alternate reality am I in, because this cannot be real life https://t.co/w6Kwpwoo7q — Kim (@kim_corbeau) November 22, 2022

*Men are men. Women are women. Nonbinary is a mental disorder. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 22, 2022

@NHL “Nonbinary identity is real.” How will @NHL change their drug testing policy for any player identifying as non-binary? — Nobdy-U-Know (@Delightinstuff) November 22, 2022

