‘Trans Women Are Women’: NHL Goes Ultra Woke, Supports All-Trans and Nonbinary Hockey Tournament

Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The National Hockey League has jumped to Twitter to celebrate its support of the first “transgender and nonbinary” tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the NHL tweeted out the news.

“The NHL is proud to support this past weekend’s Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating!” the league wrote on its official Twitter account.

One early reply to the thread asked a pertinent question: “So, men playing on womens team?” The league then went on to push the woke line that “trans women are women,” et al.

The league also tried to limit replies to its tweets with the Twitter feature that blocks replies except from accounts that the NHL follows or has mentioned. It is not known exactly when this feature was applied to the tweet.

Unsurprisingly, reaction to the trans tournament announcement was quick.

