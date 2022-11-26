WATCH: Oregon Player Appears to Punch Oregon State Fan

An Oregon linebacker was caught on camera appearing to punch an Oregon State fan in the head following the Ducks upset loss to the Beavers on Saturday.

After fans stormed the field following the game, Oregon linebacker D.J. Johnson appeared to strike one of the OSU fans.

“An Oregon State University spokesperson said OSU officials are aware of the matter,” KEZI reported. “They said they have not been contacted by UO or Pac-12 at this time about this incident.”

With the loss, the Ducks will need Washington State to beat Washington to advance to the Pac-12 championship game. Though Johnson would, in all likelihood, be suspended for that game and any postseason game Oregon plays.