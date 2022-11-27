Odell Beckham Jr. Tossed Off Plane in Miami, ‘In and Out of Consciousness’

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane in Miami on Sunday after refusing to obey the flight crew and drifting in and out of consciousness as the plane made ready for takeoff.

Members of the flight crew feared that the free-agent wide receiver, who has yet to be signed, was seriously ill when they found it difficult to rouse him to tell him to put on his seatbelt, according to TMZ Sports.

The plane started to leave the terminal on Sunday, but was soon stopped when airline attendants could not get the player to focus.

American Airlines workers reportedly called the police when they could not get the player to wake up.

NFL free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Miami flight bound for LAX this morning. American Airlines confirmed a customer was removed in this statement to @YahooSports: pic.twitter.com/p0MYHaE0X3 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 27, 2022

Eventually, Beckham was seen being escorted off the plane by the Miami Police:

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told. Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

The Miami PD noted that Beckham followed instructions and accompanied them without incident.

🚨FA WR Odell Beckham Jr. getting escorted off an @AmericanAir plane

pic.twitter.com/wcr37CC9Vf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 27, 2022

Beckham was not detained or cited for anything, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Super Bowl LVI player is expected to take meetings with several teams this week to see who might pick him up this season.

