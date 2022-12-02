Fitness Influencer ‘Liver King’ Admits to Steroid Use: ‘I Lied’

A fitness influencer whose signature was his ultra-ripped physique and videos of eating raw liver and bone marrow has now admitted that he used steroids to get his body, not his unusual diet and exercise routines.

Brian Johnson, who is known as the “Liver King” was outed by a Youtuber named Derek who showed what he claimed was proof that Liver King used thousands of dollars per month in steroids to keep up his physical condition.

As speculation mounted, Johnson finally admitted Wednesday that he is a steroid user.

Johnson admitted he “f*cked up” and “lied.”

“I’m making this video to apologize because I f*cked up, because I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” he said in a video posted to Youtube. “Because I lied and I misled a lot of people. I stated that this is a complicated as f*ck topic, at least to me it is because before social media, I was rich and anonymous. And after social media, I’m still rich, but no longer anonymous. And I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It’s been tricky as f*ck to navigate. Well, clearly, I did it wrong. And I’m here now to set the record straight.”

Johnson went on to admit to the steroid use.

“Yes, I’ve done steroids. And yes, I am on steroids monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician,” Johnson continued. “I have tried several peptide combinations in an effort to increase my growth hormone, and it didn’t work, meaning that my levels still remained below the normal level. So yes, it’s also true that I’ve tried pharmaceutical-grade growth hormone, and I finally found success in managing therapeutic levels in the normal range. Yes, this is true. I’ve continued on with .6 cc’s of testosterone per week, roughly 120 milligrams of testosterone a week. And no, I don’t take any other steroids like Nandrolone or Winstrol. But I have tried them in the past without success.”

Johnson concluded by blaming “low self-esteem issues” for his actions.

“When I talk about the 85% of the population that suffers from self-esteem issues, that’s me. I’m part of that statistic, this is why I f*cking work myself to death in the gym,” he said.

