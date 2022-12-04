NJ Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez Wishes U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Luck the Day After They Lost to Holland

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has a fever for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and he jumped to Twitter to root for the boys to win the World Cup… a day after the team was eliminated from the tournament.

The Jersey Democrat took to his Twitter account on Saturday to say, “Once again wishing food luck to the USMNT in today’s FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands. Let’s keep the momentum going!” the Daily Mail reported.

Menendez’s well-wishing, though, was a day late and a dollar short because the U.S. Men’s National Team lost their game against the Netherlands the day before the senator’s tweet.

As Outkick noted, Menendez’s tweet came 11 hours and 45 minutes after the men’s team had already lost the very game that Menendez wished the team good luck to win.

The Senator’s office soon deleted the day-late tweet, but not before it was seen and earned its due mockery led by former soccer player Taylor Twellman:

“That makes a baker’s dozen Bob.” pic.twitter.com/vSq1TlDPUT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 4, 2022

The mockery quickly mounted:

Oh boy, I sure hope they kick a touchdown pass and win the test — Eric Dowd (@EricDowd6) December 4, 2022

Found him a shirt pic.twitter.com/VjCKmUdzcy — Crypto Doctor, PharmD (@MedicalStonks) December 4, 2022

North jersey proud .. what a gem ! — hawikid (@hawikid) December 4, 2022

