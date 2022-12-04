WATCH: Houston Volleyball Player Dives on Table to Save Ball During NCAA Tournament

While the rest of the world is busy making a big deal out of grown men faking injuries on grass fields at the World Cup, it’s high time we give some credit where credit is due. And credit is definitely due to Houston volleyball player Kate Georgiades who sacrificed her body to save a ball by diving on a table at the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Video of Georgiades’ gutsy play on Saturday went viral within hours.

Judging by their reactions, her teammates were immediately inspired by the play.

Incredibly, Georgiades didn’t even miss a play after the punishing fall. And to top it off Houston won the match and attained their first tournament win in 28 years. Seems like her sacrifice went a long way.